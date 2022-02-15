Bomb blasts military bus in Syrian capital, killing 1

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says a bomb attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops in Damascus has exploded and killed one soldier. Eleven more soldiers were wounded in the blast Tuesday morning at a customs roundabout near the capital’s landmark Omayyad Square. The report gave no further details. Such attacks have occurred in Damascus in recent months, despite the fact that the capital has been witnessing calm since government forces captured rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of the city in 2018. In October, two bombs attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus killing 14.