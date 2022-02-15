Skip to Content
Bill targeting election lies stalls in Washington state

By RACHEL LA CORTE
Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill sought by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee that would make it a crime for elected officials or candidates to knowingly lie about election outcomes if those claims result in violence will not advance. Hours ahead of a key deadline, Democratic Sen. David Frockt said the bill would not be brought up for a vote on the Senate floor, saying that the bill did not have enough support to clear the Democratic-led chamber. Inslee proposed the bill last month, citing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and an incident that same day where a group breached the gate of his residence in the state capital of Olympia. Opponents had argued the bill was not constitutional.

