Attorney for man in fatal police shooting seeks dismissal

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

The attorney for a Tulsa man charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer says the defense is unconstitutionally underfunded for a death penalty case. David Ware faces the death penalty if convicted in the fatal 2020 shooting of Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson. Defense attorney Kevin Adams says in a motion filed Tuesday that the state limit of $25,000 for the defense is unconstitutional. Ware said there should be no limit on the funding to defend a person who faces the death penalty and asks that the state’s death penalty request be dismissed in Ware’s case. Assistant district attorney Kevin Gray declined comment on the motion.