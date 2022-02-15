Action! Met Gala exhibit will highlight 8 top film directors

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood will have a strong presence at this year’s Met Gala in May — and not only on the red carpet. A group of top directors including Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Regina King and last year’s Oscar winner Chloé Zhao will be part of the latest Costume Institute exhibit launching the gala May 2. Curator Andrew Bolton on Tuesday announced the list of eight directors who will create what he called “cinematic vignettes” in the period rooms of the American Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The other four are Janicza Bravo, Julie Dash, Autumn de Wilde and Tom Ford, the celebrated fashion designer and film director.