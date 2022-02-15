A stunning fall for ex-Honduran president wanted in US

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The arrest of former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández and the images that followed — a leader shackled and paraded before cameras like a common criminal — are a stunning reversal for a man who for years seemed impervious to growing allegations of corruption. While president from 2014 until last month, he had the support of U.S. officials waging the war on drugs and some diplomats who did not see a better option. But less than three weeks out of office, his utility exhausted, the U.S. government moved for his extradition and the chance to make him an example in a region wracked by corruption.