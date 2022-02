The Associated Press

A thrilling late touchdown drive gave the Rams a 23-20 win over the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford came after three costly penalties on the Bengals’ defense. Meanwhile, Eminem took a knee during a star-studded hip hop halftime show performance. And Meadow Soprano drove an electric Chevy in one of the many ads that drew on nostalgia.