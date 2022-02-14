Utah proposes panel to decide when transgender athletes play

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers have advanced a revised proposal about setting new rules governing the participation of transgender athletes in high school sports. The proposal would allow a group of health professionals and others appointed by the state’s Republican Legislature to decide which transgender athletes can play women’s sports based on physical traits and characteristics affected by puberty. Utah is among a larger group of Republican-led states weighing new rules governing transgender student-athletes. The plan from Republican Kera Birkeland passed through a legislative committee on a 6-3 vote Monday. It follows earlier efforts to ban transgender athletes from girls’ youth sports and to require that they undergo hormone therapy before competing.