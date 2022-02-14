Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

As the remaining vaccine mandates for medical workers get to set be implemented this week in 25 mostly conservative states, it is once again becoming clear how widespread the use of religious exemptions is in the U.S. as a workaround to complying with such requirements. At one rural hospital near Yellowstone National Park, about 200 of the 620 staffers have put in requests for religious exemptions, most of which have been granted. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte pledged his support to the unvaccinated last week and urged them to consider seeking exemptions. And West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would allow workers who are denied an exemption and then quit collect unemployment.