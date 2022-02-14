Turkish president in UAE as relations thaw after icy decade

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Turkey’s president has arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a trip that shows relations between the nations further thawing. Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, on Monday. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, greeted Erdogan and oversaw an honor-guard welcome for the Turkish president at the Al-Watan Palace. For the two nations, the visit caps a monthslong rapprochement born out of the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical necessity. Turkey’s economy continues to reel but has received support from the Emirates. The UAE meanwhile has retooled its foreign policy to settle differences amid wider regional tensions with Iran.