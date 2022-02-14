Tory Burch mixes daywear and sportswear for luxury line

By BROOKE LEFFERTS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Tory Burch says she’s noticed women don’t want to have rules about what they can wear and when they can wear it. They want to dress on their own terms and she’s helping them do it with her new collection, which she debuted Monday night at New York Fashion Week. Pandemic living has spurred Burch to combine daywear with activewear to reflect a fresh approach to fashion and a desire for less structure and more comfort, without sacrificing style. Hand beaded T-shirts and quarter-zip pullovers made of performance jersey underlined the high-low fashion sensibility.