South Korea to allow special voting for COVID-19 patients

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s parliament has approved plans to provide a special time for COVID-19 patients to vote during the March 9 presidential election as the country grapples with a record-breaking omicron surge. The proposed changes take effect after they are endorsed by the Cabinet Council and signed by the president, which are considered a formality since the governing and opposition parties have already agreed on the measure. Voters diagnosed with highly infectious diseases such as COVID-19 would be allowed to visit polling stations and cast ballots after regular voting closes at 6 p.m. The move comes as South Korea is struggling to suppress a fast-spreading omicron surge. On Monday, new virus cases surpassed 50,000 for a fifth consecutive day.