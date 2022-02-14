Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:10 AM

Sen. Gillibrand endorses Hochul in New York governor’s race

KION

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is backing Kathy Hochul in the New York governor’s race. It’s Hochul’s most the most high-profile endorsement as she looks to secure her party’s nomination and win the governorship in her own right. She was initially expected to face a tough battle for the Democratic nomination. But months ahead of the June primary, Hochul has solidified her position as the front-runner, amassing campaign donations and endorsements. She’s being challenged by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing Long Island, and by New York City’s elected public advocate Jumaane Williams, the most progressive candidate in the race.  

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content