Police: Louisville mayoral candidate unharmed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s police chief says a Democratic mayoral candidate in Kentucky’s largest city appeared to be targeted in a shooting Monday but he was not struck. The candidate, Craig Greenberg, said in a social media post Monday that he and his team are all safe. Police Chief Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields says a suspect was detained but no motive has been determined. Shields says it appears Greenberg appeared to be targeted. Greenberg was in his campaign office when the shooting occurred.