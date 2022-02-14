Police filter Brussels traffic to dilute trucker protests

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police are filtering traffic around the Brussels capital region during the morning rush hour in an attempt to keep a vehicle protest against coronavirus restrictions in check. Police narrowed some highways and imposed go-slow traffic to keep control of what it feared could otherwise turn into a choking demonstration like those by horn-honking truckers in Canada. Early indications did not show a groundswell of support for the action but police took extensive precautions in and around European Union headquarters in the center of the city.