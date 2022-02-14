Poland’s plan to gift Orban precious document draws scorn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Local authorities and officials in central Poland are protesting government plans to gift Hungary a precious, 15th century manuscript in order to highlight the two countries’ close ties. A lawmaker with Poland’s right-wing ruling party has proposed legislation that would enable the government to take possession of the manuscript from the library in Torun offer it to the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The offer would reciprocate Hungary’s move to hand over a gilded suit of armor of a 16th century Polish king. The manuscript was written by Naldus Naldius, a writer from Florence, at the court of a Hungarian king. It has remained in Torun since the mid 16th century and is one of most precious books in Poland.