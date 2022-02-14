New Orleans officials excited, cautious as Fat Tuesday nears

REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are getting ready for Mardi Gras after the pandemic caused a two-year hiatus. City officials held a news conference Monday to talk about the preparations. Mardi Gras season started Jan. 6 but the next two weeks are considered the height of the festivities that end on Fat Tuesday. Parades were canceled last year because of the pandemic. But this year, everything is going ahead. The city’s top health official is encouraging people to get their booster shots or get vaccinated. And she reminded residents and visitors of the city’s mask and vaccination mandates.