New fresh prince Jabari Banks is ready to conquer ‘Bel-Air’

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The producers of “Bel-Air,” the new dramatic take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” knew they had big shoes to fill when looking for their lead actor. The character of Will was originally played by Will Smith. They found him in Jabari Banks, a 23-year-old newcomer whom, like Smith, is also from west Philadelphia and a musician. Banks is preparing to release an EP later this year. He read Smith’s autobiography “Will” for inspiration. The first three episodes of “Bel-Air” debuted Sunday after the Super Bowl on Peacock. A new episode drops each Thursday.