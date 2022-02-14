Jill Biden turns Valentine’s Day into lesson for 2nd graders

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has turned Valentine’s Day into a teachable moment for some second graders at a Washington, D.C., elementary school. The first lady’s office says she had the students design Valentine’s Day hearts using words that reflect her values, like compassion, kindness and love. The hearts are hanging in a window in the East Wing of the White House. The students and their teacher will tour the White House on Monday and see their “heart work” on display. The first lady also has decorated the North Lawn for the holiday with hand-painted, wooden artwork in the shapes of the Bidens’ puppy, Commander, and cat, Willow.