In Russia’s Ukraine plans, how much does the mud matter?

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian expression “tanks don’t fear mud” is common enough that it’s the title of a short-lived television Russian series and can be found stenciled on car windows. And it’s yet another reason why any decision to invade Ukraine is likely to depend very little upon fears that a thaw will hinder tanks from crossing boggy ground. Russia’s military has, in addition to tanks and other armored vehicles well equipped for mud, a range of fighter jets and missiles. U.S. President Joe Biden has said Russia is essentially already in position for an invasion “assuming that the ground is frozen above Kyiv.” But analysts say it’s Russian airstrikes and missiles — not Ukrainian mud — that would make the difference.