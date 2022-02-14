ICC denies Bolivia request to investigate ex-leader Morales

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor says he will not launch a full investigation into allegations that former Bolivian President Evo Morales and his supporters committed crimes against humanity. Bolivia sought a probe in 2020 saying that Morales and his supporters established roadblocks that prevented people from accessing vital health care during the coronavirus pandemic. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said Monday the events did not meet the legal criteria for crimes against humanity and declined to open a full-scale investigation. Bolivian authorities can seek a judicial review of the decision.