Florida man fatally struck by train after driving by gate

Sheriff’s officials say a 48-year-old man died when a higher-speed train crashed into his car after he drove around a flashing signal warning vehicles to stop. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened late Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Investigators identified the victim as Hidegalde Perez. The Ford Fusion that Perez was driving was tossed into a metal fence and a power pole before landing on its passenger side. It’s at least the seventh death involving Brightline since the railroad resumed operations late last year following a shutdown for much of the pandemic.