Fire erupts at military base in western Iran; no casualties

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s state-linked media says a fire has erupted at a military base in the country’s west. The Iranian website Nournews, which is believed to be close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Monday that the fire broke out at a warehouse full of engine oil and flammable materials at a base belonging to Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The blaze in Kemranshah damaged a shed but did not cause any casualties. Investigators were looking into the cause. It was the latest in a series of blazes and other mishaps at Iranian infrastructure as negotiations to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal continue.