Ex-Marine sentenced for traveling to Cambodia for child sex

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former U.S. Marine captain who was convicted of traveling to Cambodia to have sex with children has been sentenced to 210 years in U.S. federal prison. Sixty-eight-year-old Michael Pepe was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles federal court. The former Oxnard resident was living and working as a teacher in Cambodia when he was arrested in 2006. He was sentenced to life in prison in a previous trial but his conviction was overturned on appeal in 2018. During his second trial last year, eight women said Pepe abused them when they were as young as 9 years old. Some said they were drugged, bound, beaten and raped.