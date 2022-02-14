Boston-to-DC train with 106 on board stuck in NYC for hours

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-speed Amtrak train headed from Boston to Washington with more than 100 passengers lost power and has been stuck in New York City for several hours. Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams says the Acela train left Boston on time at 5:05 a.m. Monday and got stuck in Queens at 8:37 a.m. due to “a power loss.” Abrams says there are no reports of injuries to the 106 passengers and crew members. He says water and snacks are being provided. He says a rescue engine is preparing to move the train into Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan.