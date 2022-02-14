Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine. Morrison on Tuesday noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent toward Ukraine’s borders. The ongoing crisis between Moscow and the U.S.-led allies has raised the specter of a broader conflict in Europe. Morrison called on all federal lawmakers to join the Australian government in “urging the Chinese government to denounce” Moscow’s actions and allow what he called an “appropriate response” through the United Nations. Morrison’s criticisms of China will further strain a tattered bilateral relationship between Australia and its most important trading partner in Beijing.