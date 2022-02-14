As Iran talks stall, Israeli PM makes snap trip to Bahrain

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is flying to the Gulf state of Bahrain. His trip Monday cements ties between the new allies in a clear message of cooperation to regional archrival Iran. Bennett’s trip to the Gulf is the first public visit by an Israeli leader to Bahrain. It comes less than two weeks after the countries signed a defense agreement with an eye on rising tensions in the Gulf. The visit also comes as nuclear talks between world powers and Iran are dragging on in Vienna. Israel and Bahrain agreed to normalize ties in 2020.