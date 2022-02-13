‘The Good Boss’ starring Bardem big winner at Spain’s Goyas

MADRID (AP) — Fernando León de Aranoa’s “The Good Boss” has been the big winner of Spain’s most prestigious film awards, winning six prizes including best picture and best actor for Javier Bardem. The workplace satire of an owner set on winning a business prize also earned León de Aranoa the award for best director and original screenplay, as well as prizes for editing and best score. Blanca Portillo beat out Penelope Cruz for best actress for her role in “Maixabel,” portraying the true story of the widow of a politician who was assassinated by the Basque separatist group ETA.