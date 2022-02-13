Model legends walk Sergio Hudson’s NY Fashion Week runway

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Black model legends Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Gisele Zelauy walked Sergio Hudson’s New York Fashion Week runway Sunday. Hudson’s vibrant, outlandish collection was safari-inspired with a cheeky twist and a nod to the vibrant hues favored by the Ndebeles of southern Africa. Hudson told The Associated Press he wanted to infuse some sexy attitude into his safari gear. Think what Whitley from “A Different World,” and Cher and Dionne from “Clueless,” would pack. There were bouncy mini dresses, tiny shorts sets and delicious trouser suits in bright greens, purples, sunset orange and sunny yellow. He played with a brown animal print fit for safari, using it for a range of looks, including a sparkly evening dress.