Mexico governor wants assembly factories for Indigenous area

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s persecuted Indigenous group, the Yaquis, have long asked for their water and land back. But the governor of northern Sonora state is promising them something else: a truck stop and assembly plants known as maquiladoras. Gov. Alfonso Durazo worried publicly about how the Yaquis would pay for maintenance on the water works the government installed. Durazo said Sunday that the answer might be income from a truck stop, with space to sell Indigenous handicrafts. He also suggested bring in the kind of low-wage assembly plants that dot Mexico’s northern border. The Yaquis want the water from river named after them, much of which is still channeled to the state capital.