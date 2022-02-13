Macron, not candidate but already campaigning for reelection

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron hasn’t officially declared that he’s a candidate for April’s presidential election yet. But he already has a full campaign team and makes speeches about his plans for the country in the upcoming years. Critics say he’s unfairly using his taxpayer-funded presidential pulpit to campaign for a second term while dragging out his widely expected announcement as long as possible. Macron said last month that he has “the desire” to run for a second term but he wanted to wait for the COVID-19 situation to improve before making a decision. His recent trips across French regions tend to increasingly look like campaign events.