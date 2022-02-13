Luján plans return to Senate in weeks for Supreme Court vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who’s recovering from a stroke, says he plans to be back at work in the Senate in “just a few short weeks” so he can vote on President Joe Biden’s forthcoming nominee for the Supreme Court. In a video released Sunday by his office, the 49-year-old New Mexico senator said he’s at the University of New Mexico Hospital after surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and soon will gt to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for a few more weeks. He said he’s “doing well” and “strong” and looks forward to being back on the Senate floor after making a “full recovery.”