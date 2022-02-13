Iraq court bars veteran Kurdish politician from presidency

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top court has banned a veteran Kurdish politician from the country’s presidency, citing lingering corruption allegations. Hoshyar Zebari, a former foreign minister and longtime Iraqi diplomat, had been a front-runner competing against the sitting president, Barham Salih. In Iraq’s political system, parliament votes to pick the president who in turn appoints the prime minister. Zebari’s bid was supported by powerful Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc emerged as the winner in the Oct. 10 parliamentary elections. Sunday’s ruling is likely to prolong a standoff between factions over who should be the country’s next president and prime minister.