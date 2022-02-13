German president set to be elected for another term

BERLIN (AP) — A special parliamentary assembly is meeting to elect Germany’s president for the next five years. Incumbent Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has been endorsed by most mainstream political parties, is seeking a second term as the largely ceremonial head of state. The president will be elected Sunday for another five years by a special assembly made up of the members of parliament’s lower house and representatives of Germany’s 16 states. Steinmeier, 66, announced that he would seek a second term last May. Three other candidates are also running for office but none of them has a serious chance of winning.