German leader travels to Russia, Ukraine as tensions grow

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Ukraine and Russia this week in an effort to help defuse escalating tensions as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent. Scholz has repeatedly said that Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack, but his government’s refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine or to spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia has drawn criticism abroad and at home and raised questions about Berlin’s resolve in standing up to Russia. Experts say that it is of utmost importance that Scholz stresses Germany is in sync with its European and American allies, especially when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.