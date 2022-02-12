Youngkin apologizes after mixing up Black women lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has apologized after mistaking one Black legislator for another in a text message. Youngkin, a Republican, issued the apology after Sen. Louise Lucas called attention to the mistake on Twitter. She noted that she received a text message from Youngkin congratulating her for a floor speech connected to Black History Month. But it was another African American woman, Mamie Locke, who gave the speech. On Friday, Lucas sent out a tweet with pictures of herself and Locke, saying: “Study the photos and you will get this soon!” In a statement to news outlets Youngkin apologized; he said he was doing too many things at once while listening to Locke’s floor speech.