Venezuelan opposition gathers to hear call for unity

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition parties have staged one of their largest rallies since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, hearing calls for unity to end more than two decades of socialist governments. But their rally Saturday in Caracas was outnumbered by a pro-government demonstration elsewhere in the capital. Juan Guaidó is the former congressman who three years ago proclaimed himself Venezuela’s legitimate leader. He urged the hundreds who had gathered to unify and push for an early presidential election ahead of the currently scheduled vote in 2024.