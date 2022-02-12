US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Hawaii to discuss the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. Defense leaders from the three countries last week said North Korea’s recent missile tests were destabilizing to regional security. Some experts say North Korea is attempting to use the tests to boost its weapons arsenal and win relief from economic sanctions. President Joe Biden’s administration has offered North Korea open-ended talks but has shown no willingness to ease sanctions without meaningful cuts to the country’s nuclear program.