UK prime minister contacted by police over lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from London’s Metropolitan Police as part of the investigation into parties in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at up to six of the 12 events in his office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police. If he is found to have broken his government’s own COVID rules, the embattled prime minister could be fined and will face even more pressure to stand down from fellow lawmakers already furious at his proximity to the “partygate” affair.