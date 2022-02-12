Sudan’s top general lauds recent ties with former foe Israel

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The general who heads Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council is lauding recent ties with Israel, saying that intelligence sharing between the two former adversaries has helped arrest suspected militants in his country. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan adds in an interview shown late Saturday that the relations are not of a political nature. He says only Sudanese security and intelligence officials have visited Israel. Sudan normalized ties with Israel in 2020 as part of a series of U.S.-brokered deals between Israel and four Arab states. Sudan was once one of Israel’s fiercest opponents, including hosting a conference after the 1967 Mideast war at which eight Arab countries vowed never to make peace with Israel.