Queries on doping, harassment, ineptitude at Olympics

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The biggest questions at the Beijing Olympics hardly centered on who would win the six gold medals up for grabs. Not with the fate of 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva still undecided. Will the Russian be allowed to compete after testing positive for a ban substance? Can the ROC really keep the gold she helped win in the team event? Grave inqueries also emerged in the mountains when a former U.S. Olympian alleged harassment by her former coach and teammate. Even the oh-so-friendly Canadians have stepped into controversy with a tiff between countrymen stemming from a blown ruling by Olympic judges.