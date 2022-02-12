Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:18 AM

Officials to assess fire at elementary school in Richmond

KION

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit are working to determine the cause and origin of a fire that engulfed William Fox Elementary School in Richmond. The Richmond Fire Department said in a post on Twitter that crews responded to a report of a building fire Friday at about 10:35 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Authorities say the fire was under control Saturday at 2:44 a.m. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras asked on Twitter for people to keep the community in their prayers. The school was built in 1911 and has about 350 students.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content