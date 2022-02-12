Officials to assess fire at elementary school in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit are working to determine the cause and origin of a fire that engulfed William Fox Elementary School in Richmond. The Richmond Fire Department said in a post on Twitter that crews responded to a report of a building fire Friday at about 10:35 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Authorities say the fire was under control Saturday at 2:44 a.m. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras asked on Twitter for people to keep the community in their prayers. The school was built in 1911 and has about 350 students.