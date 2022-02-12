Myanmar marks anniversary of historic pact with minorities

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military government has appealed for national unity among the country’s restive ethnic minorities as he presided over a parade marking the 75th anniversary of a historic agreement that has failed to ensure harmony. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power last year from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, praised the minorities for signing the 1947 Panglong Agreement, which was supposed to unify the various ethnic groups following decades of British colonial rule. But Myanmar remains plagued by nearly constant conflict as the minorities seek the autonomy they believe they were promised. Opponents of military rule urged a virtual boycott of the anniversary ceremony and told people not to turn on their TVs.