Lawyers demand serious charges for gunfire at Black driver

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for a Black delivery van driver in Mississippi say they want more serious charges filed against two white men accused of chasing and shooting at the driver after he made a delivery last month. Twenty-four-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson told The Associated Press on Friday that he had just dropped off a package at a house in Brookhaven on Jan. 24 when a man in a pickup truck tried to block his exit and a man on the street fired at his van. Gregory Case of Brookhaven was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge. His 35-year-old son, Brandon Case, is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.