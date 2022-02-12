Lawmaker who doubts Biden win enters Wisconsin governor race

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a conspiracy theorist who was disciplined by Republican leadership over false election claims, has launched his candidacy for Wisconsin governor. Ramthun said at a rally Saturday that he could do more as the state’s chief executive to undo President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Ramthun has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to reverse Biden’s win in the battleground state. Ramthun says if he wins he will call for a full audit of the election. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a former adviser to Trump, proclaimed their support for Ramthun at the rally.