Hungarian PM warns of refugee wave if Russia invades Ukraine

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s nationalist prime minister has warned of the possibility of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees entering his country in the case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a national address,Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged a peaceful resolution to the rising tensions in Europe that have stemmed from fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hungary’s neighbor to the east. Orban said it was in Hungary’s best interests to avoid war. But that he opposed plans by the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia — which has built up over 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s border — if it opens a broad military conflict with Ukraine.