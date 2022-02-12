Hugo Torres, Nicaragua ex-rebel leader Ortega jailed, dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Relatives in Nicaragua say that jailed former Sandinista guerrilla and opposition leader Hugo Torres has died at the age of 73. Torres was a leading fighter in the 1970s Sandinista revolution who broke with President Daniel Ortega more than 20 years ago to found the Sandinista Renovation Movement. Torres was one of 46 opposition figures and presidential hopefuls rounded up and jailed by Ortega in May and June, to clear the way for his almost unopposed re-election on Nov. 7. Torres was the first of those rounded up in the 2021 crackdown to die; it’s unclear if his death was hastened by conditions in prison.