Hotel fire in Barcelona injures 9; some must jump to safety

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish emergency services say a fire in a Barcelona hotel has injured nine people, including one man who is in critical condition. Catalan television has shown footage apparently shot on a mobile phone of one person jumping from a third-floor window onto mattresses that had been piled on the sidewalk to cushion the impact. Local media reported that at least one more person also had to leap out to escape the blaze. An emergency services spokeswoman said in addition to the one man in critical condition, two other people are in serious condition.