Canada police arrive to remove protesters at US border

By ROB GILLIES and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police have moved in to remove protesters who have disrupted Canada-US trade at a major bridge border crossing. Protesters at the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada remained Saturday despite new warnings to end the blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production. A city bus and school bus arrived on scene and police moved in formation toward them. One of the protesters used a megaphone to alert the others that police were coming for the demonstrators, who are protesting against Canada’s COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.