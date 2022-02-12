BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Getting to China’s new national ski venue

By BRIAN CAROVILLANO

Associated Press Writer

YANQING, China (AP) — The journey from the heart of Beijing to the alpine ski venue is only about 120 kilometers (75 miles), but getting there via the Olympic transit system — hermetically sealed against COVID-19 — makes for a rather epic journey. And on Sunday, amid uncharacteristically heavy snowfall, a scenic one. Along the way you pass from the flat urban sprawl of the capital into the steep, craggy mountains to its north, through numerous tunnels and past about a million signs bearing the ever-present Olympic panda mascot, Big Dwen Dwen.