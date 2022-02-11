Woman sentenced under failure-to-protect law in son’s death

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman convicted of enabling child abuse in the 2020 death of her 2-year-old son has been sentenced to 16 months in prison under the state’s failure-to-protect law. Cleveland County Judge Michael Tupper sentenced 30-year-old Rebecca Hogue on Friday. With time served, she will be released in 13 months. Hogue was convicted of first-degree murder through enabling child abuse after authorities said her former partner, Christopher Trent, killed Hogue’s son, Jeremiah Johnson. Trent was wanted on a murder warrant in the toddler’s death when he was found dead in January 2020. Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn then charged Hogue with first-degree murder. A jury recommended life in prison for Hogue.